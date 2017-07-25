After Heart Surgery, Man Jumps Off Hospital's 8th Floor

Days after undergoing a successful bypass surgery at the SevenHills Hospital in Andheri East, a 57-year-old man committed suicide by jumping from the eighth floor of the hospital building around 10 am on July 24. Though he was given immediate medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries.According to police, the deceased has been identified as Ram Jaiswal, who was an auto-rickshaw driver and lived with his wife and son at Behrambaug in Jogeshwari. Following his surgery on July 19, the doctors had kept him under observation. However, on July 24, Ram went out for a stroll in the lobby, when his wife was sitting in his room and his son Prateek Jaiswal was asleep.Speaking to mid-day, Prateek said, "He was worried about his illness and whether he would ever recover from it. I don't know why he took this step."Naveenchandra Reddy, DCP, zone X, told mid-day, "His body has been shifted to Cooper hospital for post-mortem. The MIDC police have registered an accidental death case in the matter and are investigating it further."When contacted, a senior official of the hospital said, "The patient was admitted under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. After the surgery he was kept in the ICU for two days and then shifted to the normal ward. He was stable and had shown progressive recovery. The incident happened on Monday morning after he had his regular cup of morning tea and went for a stroll in the corridor. He was immediately rushed to the ICU but could not be saved. It's a very sad incident."