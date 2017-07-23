Advocate Dies After Tree Falls On Him In Thane Near Mumbai

In an unfortunate incident, an advocate who was seriously injured after a tree fell on him in Naupada area died on Saturday evening, said police.Kishore Pawar (39), an advocate by profession, sustained serious injuries after a tree fell on him while he was returning home on his two-wheeler on Friday, police said.The tree in the premises of Uday Nagar housing complex fell due to the heavy rains, said police.The locals rushed seriously injured Pawar to a private hospital where he died of his injuries this evening, said police.In a similar accident, a woman on Thursday was struck by a tree that fell on her while she was walking on a road in Mumbai's Chembur. The incident, in all its heart-stopping horror, was caught on a nearby security camera.The footage shows Ms Nath, a former Doordarshan anchor, collapse after a coconut tree suddenly came crashing down on her during the walk. Passers by gathered at the spot and pulled her out from under the tree.She died of her injuries on Saturday morning.