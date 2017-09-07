6 Killed, 11 Injured As Fire Breaks Out In A Building In Mumbai's Juhu

A fire caused by a gas cylinder explosion claimed 6 lives in the Juhu area in Mumbai.

Mumbai | | Updated: September 07, 2017
9 of the 11 injured are said to be in a critical condition (Representational)

Mumbai:  Six people were killed and 11 injured in a fire at an under-construction building in Mumbai last night, police said.

The fire was caused by a gas cylinder explosion in the Prarthana building near the Kishore Kumar Garden in Juhu, they said.

The injured--9 men and 2 women--have been admitted to the nearby Cooper Hospital of the BMC. Eight of them are said to be critical.

The fire has been brought under control, Mumbai Police spokesperson Rashmi Karandikar told PTI.

The victims could not be identified as their bodies were charred beyond recognition, police said.

