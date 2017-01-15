After Raping, Killing 4-Year-Old, Accused Went For Fish And Rice Meal: Mumbai Cops

Three men, who allegedly gangraped and murdered a four-year-old child in Bhayander near Mumbai, have been arrested by the police. Police say they lured the child away with a chocolate, took turns to assault her, killed and dumped her body in a swamp and then went off to enjoy a meal of fish and rice at a nearby restaurant.The fourth accused in the case is still missing, the police said.The child had gone missing from her home at Azad Nagar on January 9. Her body was recovered two days later after a passer-by spotted it in a swamp. A day after she went missing, her family filed a complaint with the police.A postmortem examination has confirmed the rape. The report also says she had been hit on the head.Police believe that the man, who is the main accused, was acquainted with the child's family. He and the others worked as labourers.