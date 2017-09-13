4 Techies Killed, 3 Fighting For Life After Collision Near Mumbai

On their way to work after celebrating the birthday of a colleague, seven software engineers met with an accident near Bhiwandi Mankoli naka, when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a Thane municipal transport bus on Tuesday morning.While four of them died on the spot, three others are fighting for their lives. Narpoli police have registered a case and are further investigating the matter.According to police, the deceased have been identified as Vikrant Singh, resident of Dombivli; Niraj Panchal, and Mihir Utekar, both residents of Mira Road; and Nirav Mehta, resident of Borivali. Those who have been injured include Vaibhav Chedda, Ramesh Patel and Santosh Mishra. An employee of Space.com, Rohit Shah, who attended the party, said, "It was Niraj's birthday on September 12, so a group of 10 people had gathered at another friend Sanket's flat in Dombivli for the celebrations. I reached the place around 11.30 pm and left at 3 am. On Tuesday, around 10.30 am I received a call about the accident."Shah further said, "That morning the seven of them decided to go to office in a car, which was driven by Vikrant Singh. However, Singh had not attended the party. Singh was supposed to drop them at the station and then drive to office."A police officer said, "One of the survivors told us that Singh lost control of the car, after which it dashed into the bus. We have registered a case against him."