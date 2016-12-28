25 Lakh In 2000 Rupee Notes Seized At Mumbai Airport

Rs 25 lakh in new 2000 rupee notes were seized by the Mumbai customs department late last night from a passenger leaving for Dubai by a SpiceJet flight.The money being carried by the passenger, Arif Koyante, was found in his checked-in baggage after the customs department acted on a tip-off. The money was divided and sealed inside 52 envelopes, further placed inside layers of 13 cardboards on which clothes were neatly wrapped.In his statement, Mr Koyante admitted to possessing the money. A case has been registered against the accused.In another incident, the customs department also intercepted three people at the city domestic airport on Tuesday night carrying a total of Rs 43,97,350 in foreign currency. The passengers, identified as Shaik Waheed Ali, Mohammed Sohail and Shaikh Yousuf Pasha were carrying 139000 Saudi Riyals, 56500 UAE Dirhams and 14000 Australian Dollars' in their checked-in baggage while travelling from Hyderabad to Mumbai. Acting on a tip off, the money was intercepted after being found wrapped in newspapers and concealed in the baggage.In their statement, the passengers said that they brought the currency from Saudi Arabia last week but didn't declare the amount before the customs on their arrival in India. They allegedly came to India expecting a good rate in exchange for the currency. All three passengers have been arrested and the money seized till further investigation.