18-Month-Old Baby Is Mumbai's First Swine Flu Death This Year

An 18-month-old child has become the first casualty of swine flu in Mumbai this year. The infant, who was a resident of Worli in south Mumbai, died on April 28 at a hospital.The infant was first admitted to a private hospital in Byculla after he showed symptoms of swine flu, like vomiting and fever.After being treated for a few days, the 18-month-old's condition deteriorated further and he was shifted to the civic body BMC-run Kasturba Hospital, where he died."He was already in a serious condition when he was brought to Kasturba Hospital. About two days after being brought to Kasturba Hospital, he died," said a doctor there.The Maharashtra Government has now issued an advisory to all public and private hospitals seeking to be informed as soon as a patient suffering from swine flu is admitted.Since January 2017, over 100 people across Maharashtra have died due to swine flu. A majority of swine flu cases have been reported in Pune, Nashik and Aurangabad.