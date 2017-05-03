News Flash
AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala moves Supreme Court seeking review of her conviction in corruption case

18-Month-Old Baby Is Mumbai's First Swine Flu Death This Year

Mumbai | Written by | Updated: May 03, 2017 21:59 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
18-Month-Old Baby Is Mumbai's First Swine Flu Death This Year

Since January, over 100 people across Maharashtra have died due to swine flu

Mumbai:  An 18-month-old child has become the first casualty of swine flu in Mumbai this year. The infant, who was a resident of Worli in south Mumbai, died on April 28 at a hospital.

The infant was first admitted to a private hospital in Byculla after he showed symptoms of swine flu, like vomiting and fever.

After being treated for a few days, the 18-month-old's condition deteriorated further and he was shifted to the civic body BMC-run Kasturba Hospital, where he died.

"He was already in a serious condition when he was brought to Kasturba Hospital. About two days after being brought to Kasturba Hospital, he died," said a doctor there.

The Maharashtra Government has now issued an advisory to all public and private hospitals seeking to be informed as soon as a patient suffering from swine flu is admitted.

Since January 2017, over 100 people across Maharashtra have died due to swine flu. A majority of swine flu cases have been reported in Pune, Nashik and Aurangabad.

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READSaudi Arabia, Where Women Aren't Allowed To Drive, Was Just Elected To The UN Women's Rights Commission
swine fluMumbai swine fluswine flu babyMaharashtra Government

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2Sachin Tendulkar srt.phone

................................ Advertisement ................................