10-Year-Old's Body Found In Suitcase In Mumbai

The body of an unidentified boy was found in a suitcase on Sunday evening near Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kurla. The body was wrapped in a saree and the suitcase was open. It was noticed by a resident who alerted the cops. Tilak Nagar Police has registered Accidental Death Report (ADR) and sent the body for a post-mortem.Sunil Gupta, a resident of a nearby chawl, said, "I was going to relieve myself when I found a big travelling suitcase lying open. When I went close to it I saw a dead body inside. I called the police control room on 100, they reached within few minutes.""A body wrapped in a red saree, in a red travelling bag was found just behind the parcel department of the terminus. Its a secluded area," said DCP (Zone-6) Shahaji Umap. "The deceased boy must be around 10-years-old. The body has no external injury marks, we have registered an ADR and sent it for post-mortem in Rajawadi Hospital," he added.According to police sources, the body might have been dumped from the parcel department after they realised it was inside. The body has not decomposed, which shows death must have occurred in less than 48 hours. Cops are trying to identify the boy.