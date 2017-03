Four unidentified men looted Rs 1.5 crore from an ATM cash-van of State Bank of India in the Dharavi area in Mumbai on Thursday, police said.The incident occurred near the ONGC building on Sion-Bandra Link Road when the van had stopped in front of an ATM for refilling cash.Four unidentified men approached the van and fled with a cash box containing Rs 1.5 crore, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Dudhe.Further probe was on, he added.