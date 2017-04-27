UP School Asks Students To Get 'Yogi Adityanath Haircut', Protests Follow

Meerut | | Updated: April 27, 2017 23:03 IST
The school asked students to get a buzz cut, similar to Yogi Adityanath, allege parents.

Lucknow:  A private school in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut today allegedly asked its students to get a 'Yogi Adityanath-style' haircut, which led to protests outside the school by shocked parents.

The worked up parents alleged that Rishabh Academy School in Sadar area had warned students they will not be allowed to attend classes till they got a buzz cut, similar to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The school has denied the charge.

As the news spread, dozens of angry parents reached the school and protested.

Finally, the police mediated and pacified the irate parents before getting children entry to the school premises. 

The students also accused school management of banning consumption of non-vegetarian food during recess.

The management, however, denied the allegations and said its Secretary Ranjeet Jain had merely asked students to be properly dressed and sport a "decent" hair cut while attending school.

"The idea is to ensure that children lead a disciplined school life. As for the ban on non-vegetarian food, that has been the case always. It is unfortunate that a communal colour is being given to a trivial issue," a school management official said.

