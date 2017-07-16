Pastor Shot Dead Outside Church In Ludhiana

Two armed youths with their faces covered shot at the pastor from a close range, police said today.

Ludhiana | | Updated: July 16, 2017 17:24 IST
Pastor Sultan Masih was in-charge of the 'The Temple of God Church' in Slem Tabri locality.

Ludhiana:  The pastor of a church was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants at Salem Tabri locality here late last night.

The victim was identified as pastor Sultan Masih. Two armed youths with their faces covered shot at the pastor from a close range, police said today.

At the time of the incident, Masih was standing outside the church and talking to someone on his mobile phone. He was rushed to DMC Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

His son Rahul Masih said his father, who was in-charge of the 'The Temple of God Church' in Slem Tabri locality, had been living here for the last 30 years and had no enmity with anybody.

Investigations were underway. 

