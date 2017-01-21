Boy Allegedly Kills 8-Year-Old, Throws Heart Inside School For Revenge

In a horrific incident, a 15-year-old boy allegedly killed schoolmate and chopped off his body into pieces in Ludhiana, police said today.The eight-year-old victim, Deepu, and the accused - were studying in the same school and belonged to adjoining villages in Uttar Pradesh.During the preliminary investigations, the juvenile revealed that he took Deepu to his migrant house in Ludhiana on the pretext of flying a kite last week and strangulated him, Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhupinder Singh said.The juvenile then chopped off his body into six pieces and packed his body in two gunny bags and threw in a vacant plot at Dugri road.He removed the heart from the victim's body and threw the organ inside the premises of his school as he wanted to defame the institution, the officer said.The accused told the police that he had a grudge against the school.The family of the accused told the police that he was fond of eating fresh flesh of animals and on several occasions, chew his own skin, the officer said.He said that investigations of this "sensitive case" were under progress. The weapon used in the crime was also recovered.