Workshop On GST For Uttar Pradesh Lawmakers Tomorrow

With the Modi government keen on rolling out the Goods and Services Tax from July 1, a workshop on the new tax regime will be held here tomorrow for all Uttar Pradesh legislators on the first day of the assembly session.An official statement said that all members of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and the Legislative Council will be provided with adequate information on GST."MLAs and MLCs of all political parties have been invited for this workshop. All aspects of GST passed by the Lok Sabha will be explained to the legislators," the statement said.The workshop will be organised at Lok Bhawan as per the direction of Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit.On May 2, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet had approved a draft bill for implementation of the GST in the state.This will be the first session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly after the BJP stormed to power in the state by a thumping majority.After the Bill is passed by the assembly, where the BJP has a three-fourth majority, Uttar Pradesh will join states like Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Telangana, Bihar and Rajasthan whose legislatures have given their nod to the indirect tax regime."After the new tax regime is implemented, revenue of the state is likely to increase," state minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said."If there is any burden on the state exchequer due to the implementation of GST, the government will meet the demands for the next five years. Petroleum products, however, will not be covered under GST," he said.Four key GST legislations - the Central GST Act, the Integrated GST Act, the GST (Compensation to States) Act and the Union Territory GST Act -- were passed by the Parliament in its last session.