Massive Fire Breaks Out At Lucknow's King George's Medical College Trauma Centre

The possible reason of the fire at King George's Medical College is said to be a short circuit. Many inflammable items are present at the trauma centre, leading to the fire spreading very fast.

Lucknow | | Updated: July 15, 2017 23:46 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Lucknow's King George's Medical College Trauma Centre

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to ensure the fire is doused at the earliest.

Lucknow:  A massive fire broke out at the trauma centre of the King George's Medical College, police said. While no casualties have been reported yet, more than 150 critically ill and injured patients have been shifted to alternative places.

The fire broke out on the second floor housing the disaster management ward and soon leaped to the third floor as well. More than two dozen fire tenders have been rushed to the scene and senior officials led by District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma are camping there to oversee rescue and relief operations.

The possible reason of the fire is said to be a short circuit. Many inflammable items are present at the trauma centre, leading to the fire spreading very fast.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to ensure the fire is doused at the earliest and oversee relief and rescue work.

Orders have been also issued to ensure that there was no chaos and that patients admitted at the centre are shifted to alternative place for treatment.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READI Covered The Bashirhat Riots. 'They Are Coming,' They Kept Saying
King George's Medical CollegeLucknow fire

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersSpiderman HomecomingWar for the Planet of Apes Movie ReviewJagga Jasoos

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................