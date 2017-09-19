In UP, School Bus Conductor Tries To 'Molest' Class III Girl, Staff Beat Up Her Father

A school bus conductor allegedly tried to molest a nine-year-old girl here, following which the accused was arrested, while some school staff, who beat up and held captive the student's father when he went to speak to them about the incident, have been booked.The incident allegedly took place on September 16. After the girl's family members noticed a change in her behaviour, they questioned her and the class three student narrated the incident to them, the police said.Yesterday, her father went to Radha Madhav Public School, where the girl was studying, but instead of listening to him, the staff there allegedly beat him up and held him captive. He was rescued by the police, Senior Superintendent of Police Jogendra Kumar said.The accused conductor, Ajay Mishra, has been arrested, while an FIR has been registered against the school principal and unnamed staff, the police officer said.There was laxity on part of the school management and a probe into the matter is on, the SSP said.The Uttar Pradesh police has recently issued directives to schools to beef up security.The Centre too has decided to from an inter-ministerial committee to monitor implementation of safety measures in its schools across the country in the wake of the brutal killing of a student in Gurgaon and rape of a girl by a school peon in the national capital.