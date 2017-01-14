Flight Operations Suspended At Lucknow Airport Due To Technical Snag

The flight operations at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in Uttar Pradesh were suspended today after a radar facilitating take-off and landing of aircrafts developed a technical snag, officials said.It affected the movement of around 20 flights, they said."The important radio (BOR) equipment at the airport developed a problem at around 4:30 this evening following which the movement of flights has been adversely hit," Sanjay Narain, OSD to the Airport Director, said.The technical team of the airport and other staff members are trying to rectify the snag and no flights will operate from the airport till then, he said.Because of this problem, some 20 flights have been affected as per the schedule although the flights which had already landed have been allowed to leave through alternative arrangements, he said.The flights, which had arrived after 6:30 have, however been stopped at the airport, he said, adding that all senior officials of the airport were present there and are monitoring the ongoing work.