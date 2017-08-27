Dog Eats Away Parts Of Woman's Body In Hospital Morgue

In a shocking incident at the state-run Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow, parts of the body of a woman were allegedly eaten up by a dog, prompting authorities to terminate the services of the security supervisor and a guard today.Pushpa Tiwari, 40, a resident of Chinhat, was admitted to the hospital's emergency ward as a suspected case of celphos poisoning. She died last night during treatment, Hospital Director Dr Devendra Negi said.The woman's body was kept in a deep freezer in the mortuary as an autopsy had to be conducted since it was a medico-legal case.But this morning, her family members alleged that "parts of her face and neck were eaten up by a dog".They also claimed that her ear rings and nose pin were missing.A police team, which reached the spot, found paw marks of a dog near the channel gate of the mortuary.Principal Secretary (Health) Prashant Trivedi said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident to fix responsibility.An FIR has also been registered in connection with the matter, he said.The services of the security supervisor and a guard have been terminated on charges of dereliction of duty, he said.The Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences is a super-speciality hospital and one of the reputed and leading autonomous teaching institutes established by the Government of Uttar Pradesh.