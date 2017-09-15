Aam Aadmi Party To Contest Civic Body Polls In Uttar Pradesh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced it will contest the forthcoming municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh.Addressing a press conference in the state capital, national spokesperson of the party and in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Sanjay Singh said the AAP was committed to weeding out graft from the civic bodies and giving people good governance.Stating that the people were already fed up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Yogi Adityanath, the AAP leader said civic bodies over the years have turned into centres of graft in the state.The party had serious intent to set things right, apart from putting an end to the exploitation of "safai karmacharis", he said.Elections to the 16 civic bodies in the state are likely to be held later this year.The AAP, he further informed, would waive house tax if it came to power and would ensure that people get clean drinking water. These and other issues would be part of the party's election manifesto.He said, the schools coming under the municipal corporations would be brought at par with private schools by enhancing their standards and the successful scheme of "Mohalla Clinics" in the national capital would be replicated in the state as well.