Woman Allegedly Molested At Pub in Kolkata's Park Street

A 30 year-old woman was allegedly molested by four men -- all around 26-years-old -- at a popular pub on Kolkata's Park Street, the site associated with the infamous 2012 gang-rape.Around 1:30 am on Sunday, the woman and her businessman husband - who had visited the pub to meet friends -- were standing in the reserved section. The four men, who also were at the section, allegedly became angry over the couple's presence and an argument started. The couple allege they pushed the women and groped her before beating her up.Hearing the commotion, the management stepped in and the men were thrown out of the pub.A case was filed at the local police station after the woman lodged a complaint. Statements of eye-witnesses have been recorded by the police but no arrests have been made so far. One of the patrons at the pub had also identified one of the accused. The police have managed to identify the rest.Park Street, the heart of Kolkata, known for its glitzy pubs, eateries and bookshops, had come in the headlines in 2012, when five men who offered to drop home a woman from a night club, had gang-raped her. Three of them were arrested and sentenced to 10 years in jail in December 2015. Nine months before, the woman, then 40, had died of meningitis.The case had triggered a political storm, with the opposition Left Front accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of laxity in law and order. The Chief Minister had called it a political conspiracy.