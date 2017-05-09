In Kolkata Car Crash Involving Actor, Video Cited As 'Proof' He Was Drunk

Add image caption here

Amid spiraling anger and protests over the death of a young model Sonika Chauhan in a car crash in Kolkata last month, the actor who was driving, Vikram Chatterjee, has denied that he was drunk or speeding. But footage that has emerged recently contradicts him, say friends and family members of Ms Chauhan.Mr Chatterjee has claimed that he was drinking a cola at the party he and Ms Chauhan had attended before the accident on April 29. The short clip shows him swaying to music with a glass in his hand, but it is not clear whether it is liquor or a soft drink.Hours later, his car drove into a divider, spun and flipped, killing Ms Chauhan and leaving him hurt.Friends who were at the same party as the couple have come forward to record police statements saying they saw the actor drinking alcohol. These friends are scheduled to give statements to a court soon.On Friday, Mr Chatterjee told reporters, "I am hearing many things... that I was intoxicated, that I was driving at 120 km per hour. But those are not true."Five of Sonika's friends, who were at the same party till almost 2.30 am, have recorded their statements with the police and questioned Mr Chatterjee's claims. They did not wish to be named but indicated that he was not telling the truth.Saurav Das, an actor, said, "We want Vikram to tell the truth. It is evident he had been drinking. And then he does a press meet to say he was not. Come on Vikram. We are with you, buddy, but please tell the truth."The BJP has implied that the Mamata Banerjee government is going slow on the case. BJP lawmaker Rupa Ganguly showed up at a candlelight protest yesterday for Ms Chauhan and said, "Why are the police going slow on the case? Why were ministers and important people with Vikram that day?"Ms Ganguly was referring to photos of a senior minister, Arup Biswas, going to the hospital to visit Mr Chatterjee after the accident.