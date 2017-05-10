Sonika Chauhan Car Crash: Kolkata Police Record Actor Vikram Chatterjee's Statement

Actor Vikram Chatterjee on Tuesday gave a statement to the Kolkata Police about the car crash on 29 April that killed model Sonika Chauhan. He was questioned by the police for several hours after he arrived at the Tollygunge police station around 10 pm. Mr Chatterjee was served a notice on May 4, the day he was discharged from the hospital, to record his statement by May 10. Five of Sonika Chauhan's friends, who were with her on the fateful night, have already made police statements. They are expected to make statements to court today.The actor's statement on Monday came four days after he claimed, at a press meet, that he was neither intoxicated nor speeding at the time of the crash. He had held the press meet hours after getting bail from the court."Vikram was not intoxicated when the accident happened. Nor was he speeding," insisted Danish Haque, the actor's lawyer.But pictures that Sonika's friends shared on Snapchat have, meanwhile, set off a storm. The footage shows Vikram Chatterjee with a glass in his hand. The debate, on whether the glass contained alcohol or cola, has divided friends of Sonika and Vikram down the middle. The battle on social media got ugly too."There is a silent kind of intimidation going on. After I posted on social media, I got calls saying, 'Don't push it too much'. I am still speaking out but people are worried about repercussions," Sonika's friend Nil, a fashion designer, said.Nil's words were echoed by Pranadhika Sinha, who launched the 'Justice for Sonika' campaign, which has garnered over 5,000 signatures."There is a cover up going on. Where is the toxicology report," she asked."The petition will keep the fight for justice for Sonika alive. Vikram went to court on Friday. He has to appear in court again in September. I don't want people to forget," Ms Sinha added.Vikram Chatterjee, who is already back to work, is also finding a lot of support on the 'Voice for Vikram' page. "Don't worry Vikram da, we are with you," one supporter posted.Joint Commissioner (Crime) Vishal Garg of the Kolkata Police said that CCTV footage and bills have been collected from clubs visited by the couple on the fateful night. He added that the staff is being questioned and forensics awaited. Mr Chatterjee's blood sample, he said, was collected soon after the crash.