Smoke In Drukair Plane At Kolkata Airport, Passengers Evacuated

All the 61 passengers were deplaned at the tarmac itself through emergency chutes soon after the push back of the aircraft this morning.

Kolkata | | Updated: September 09, 2017 18:34 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Smoke In Drukair Plane At Kolkata Airport, Passengers Evacuated

The Airbus A319 had 61 passengers and seven crew members on board

Kolkata:  A Paro-bound Drukair plane, with 68 passengers and crew members on board, was evacuated after the commander received information of smoke being emitted from the aircraft at the airport here today.

All the 61 passengers were deplaned at the tarmac itself through emergency chutes soon after the push back of the aircraft this morning, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport director Atul Dikshit said.

According to an Indian Coast Guard release, its Commandant K R Arjun and Deputy Commandant Pankaj Mishra, who were at its hanger, saw smoke being emitted from the aircraft soon after it was pushed back for taxiing and alerted the authorities.
kolkata airport

20 passengers were said to be injured in the incident

Coast Guard officials provided first-aid to approximately 20 passengers with bruises, cuts and sprains, it said. The Coast Guard rushed its ambulance unit and duty team, and provided assistance to the passengers and the crew and guided them to a safe apron area, the release added.

Subsequently, support team of the Airports Authority of India reached the spot and took over the formalities of evacuating passengers and further necessary clearances.

The airport fire fighting team could not immediately ascertain the cause of the smoke, the airport director said said.

The Airbus A319 had 61 passengers and seven crew members on board, a source said, adding that the aircraft was grounded for further inspection.

Airline officials were not immediately available for comments. 

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READTalk Show Host Jimmy Kimmel 'Loves' This Song From Mohanlal's New Movie
Kolkata airportDrukairFlights to KolkataKolkata newsFlight to BhutanParoBhutan newsDumdum Airport

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Logan LuckyIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................