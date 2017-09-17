Scolded For Facebook Addiction, Class 11 Student Allegedly Hangs Herself

A class 11 student in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her house after she was scolded by her elder brother for spending excessive time on Facebook, family members said on Saturday.While the family said the girl - a resident of Mansabari area under Habra police station - had committed suicide on Friday night, police said they were looking at all angles.According to the family members, the girl strangulated herself with a cloth from the ceiling fan in her bedroom."Since the time she got a mobile, she had been totally absorbed with it. She even had no appetite for food, and had lost interest in studies. She also didn't want to go to school," the girl's mother said."Her brother used to scold her. He had rebuked her on Friday morning also," she said.The girl was all alone in the house on Friday evening as all other family members went to visit a relative in the hospital."When we came back around 8 p.m., we found her hanging from the ceiling fan," said a family member."I can't understand how she could take the extreme step for a trivial reason," said the victim's elder sister.The family members said days before her death, the girl had changed her WhatsApp status to "I am dead."They said she had even posted on Facebook about losing all interest in life."We are looking at all angles. We are speaking to the family members," said a police officer.