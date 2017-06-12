Kolkata Woman Raped By Neighbour In Front Of 9-Year-Old Daughter "I was physically assaulted along with my daughter," the victim said.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The victim alleged she was raped in the early hours of Sunday. (Representational) Kolkata: A man was arrested for allegedly raping a middle-aged woman in front of her daughter, the police said on Sunday.



"Ashish Parmal (30) was arrested in a rape case. He was a neighbour of the victim," the police official said.



The victim alleged she was raped in the early hours of Sunday in front of her daughter, while her husband was away.



"I was raped around 3 am yesterday in front of my nine-year-old daughter. I was physically assaulted along with my daughter," the victim said.



The police said that investigation is going on.



In another horrific incident, few weeks ago, a woman was



There have been three cases of assault and gang-rape in Gurgaon alone since last month.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



A man was arrested for allegedly raping a middle-aged woman in front of her daughter, the police said on Sunday."Ashish Parmal (30) was arrested in a rape case. He was a neighbour of the victim," the police official said.The victim alleged she was raped in the early hours of Sunday in front of her daughter, while her husband was away."I was raped around 3 am yesterday in front of my nine-year-old daughter. I was physically assaulted along with my daughter," the victim said.The police said that investigation is going on.In another horrific incident, few weeks ago, a woman was gang-raped in Gurgaon auto-rickshaw and her nine-month-old daughter was thrown out of the vehicle. The child died on the spot. She then travelled in the metro to take her dead child to two hospitals before accepting she was dead.There have been three cases of assault and gang-rape in Gurgaon alone since last month.