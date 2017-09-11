Kolkata Hospital Vandalised After Teenager's Death, 4 Arrested

A hospital was vandalised and its doctors heckled following a teenage boy's death on Sunday, forcing police to baton-charge the agitators.The incident happened in ESI Medical College and Hospital in Joka southern parts of the city.Four family members of the deceased have been detained on charges of vandalism and provocation, police said.Alleging negligence in treatment, the family members of the deceased, 13-year-old Bibek Sarkar, ran amok in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the emergency ward of the hospital, damaging equipment and pelting stones at the police when they tried to intervene.Bibek's parents alleged that their son was left unattended by hospital authorities even after repeated requests."My son was constantly complaining of uneasiness and respiratory problem. But the doctors did not attend him for a long time and the staff deliberately delayed the admission process. Had they been a little proactive, our son would not have died," his mother lamted.Bibek was rushed to the ICU after admission where the doctor declared him dead.The hospital superintendent tried to pacify the patient's family but was attacked by the agitators. He rebuffed the allegation of negligence and said all possible measures were taken to treat the teenager."We followed the medical procedure and took all possible measure for his treatment but unfortunately could not save the patient," he said.The situation became tense in the hospital premises as the agitators shattered critical care equipments like ventilators, and cardiac monitor in the ICU following the boy's death. The air conditioning system was also impacted.Police initially tried to pacify the crowd but later resorted to baton charge to take control of the situation."Four people have been detained for vandalism so far. We are looking for the others," said a officer from Thakurpukur police station.