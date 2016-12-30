Kolkata Flyover Collapse Report Forwarded To Mamata Banerjee

The findings of an expert committee which was formed to probe the Vivekananda flyover collapse in March in which 26 people were killed, has been forwarded to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.In its report, the committee has also mentioned the findings of the IIT Kharagpur, a top 'Nabanna' source said.According to the source, the report was recently forwarded to Ms Banerjee, who was expected to take a call on the findings.The expert committee consisted Anandarpan Gupta and Swapna Majumdar, both former professors of civil engineering and structural engineering, respectively, at IIT-Kharagpur and was headed by Chief Secretary Basudev Banerjee.It must be mentioned that the IIT-Kharagpur report, submitted a couple of months back, had stated that the design of the flyover was faulty and there was lack of use of proper construction material, faulty design approval and wrongful project execution by the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA).The flyover had collapsed on March 31 killing at least 26 people with the police arresting senior officials of the Hyderabad-based firm which was constructing the structure along with the officials of the KMDA.