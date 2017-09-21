IndiGo Flight Returns To Kolkata Airport After Suspected Bird Hit

A Bangkok bound IndiGo flight from Kolkata returned to NSCBI airport today one hour after taking off when the pilot suspected that the aircraft suffered a bird hit while taking off, an official of Airports Authority of India here said.IndiGo flight 6E 0075 took off from the airport at 10.58 am and the pilot reported suspected bird hit at 10.59 am, the official said."The aircraft returned and landed safely at the airport at 11.59 am," NSCBI Airport Director, Atul Dikshit told PTI."The pilot has reported no damage to the aircraft," he said."The runway was inspected immediately and a small bird was found on the runway between taxiway B and taxiway C, the director said.