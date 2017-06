Model-actor Sonika Chauhan died in a car crash in Kolkata on April 29 (File)

Kolkata: Actor Vikram Chatterjee is facing a culpable homicide charge for the car crash in which model-anchor Sonika Chauhan was killed in April, but whether he was driving drunk is not known till now. Forensic tests have failed to establish whether there was alcohol, beyond permitted limits, in Mr Chatterjee's blood. The police say it makes no difference to the case against the actor, as there is "enough evidence".