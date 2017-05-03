Hundreds Pay Tribute To Kolkata Model Sonika Chauhan, Who Died In Car Crash

Rich tributes were paid today to 27-year-old Sonika Singh Chauhan, a model who was killed in a road accident on Saturday. Hundreds gathered at the city's St Thomas Church at Loreto College for the funeral mass. Her parents did not speak. But those who did broke down.On social media, however, angry questions are being asked about the cause of Ms Chauhan's death. She died on Saturday around 5 am after the car she was in crashed, after hitting a barrier, a lamppost and a shop. Her friend and actor Vikram Chatterjee, who was on the wheel, was released after first aid but later admitted to hospital.The police have filed an FIR against him for causing death due to negligence and rash driving. Sonika's uncle has filed a complaint, claiming he was responsible for her death. Police officials said prima facie, blood tests did not confirm Mr Chatterjee was driving under the influence of alcohol. However, it is not clear after how many hours of the accident the test was done.Fashion designer Nil wrote on Facebook today, "VIKRAM (capitals are his) Even though we are collectively guilty of practicing (driving under influence)... you woke us up to the fact that you did something else and more DANGEROUS and CALLOUS!! SPEEDING/ RACING etc. is a choice, which a person makes...What would spur a person to race a car at 100km/hour? Sheer thrill and joy only???? NO definitely NOT. ITS SHEER DISREGARD"Writer Sreemoyee Kundu, who featured Sonika on the cover of one of her novels, said, "There are hoardings all over town about how Mamata Banerjee wants "safe drive, save life". But four days after the death of Sonika, we don't see any action, no police probe, nothing. In Delhi, Mumbai, bars shut much earlier than in Kolkata. And there are police everywhere with breathalysers. I haven't seen any such thing in Kolkata."Photographer Arijit Mukherjee, who knew Sonika said, "Recently, a singer, Kalikaprasad, died in a car crash near Burdwan when the car he was in overturned. The driver of the car was arrested the next day. Why no action here? What is police doing?"At the church, in a booklet distributed at the church, parents Sharon and Vijay Singh Chauhan wrote, "27 years ago, God gave us a gift to nurture for Him. Sonu grew into a beautiful person.... Perhaps the Lord felt this was one model without a flaw and needed her for his garden."Mr Derek O'Brien, who is a family friend, actor Saheb Bhattacharya also paid tributes to her.