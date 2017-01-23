Huge Fire Near Kolkata's Sealdah Railway Station Demolishes Shop

A huge fire destroyed a bag shop near Kolkata's Sealdah railway station on Sunday, a Fire Department official said.No injuries were reported, since most shops in the area were closed on the weekend."The fire started from the false ceiling of the shop on Kolkata's Mahatma Gandhi Road around 3.30 pm. Ten fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, which raged for more than two-and-half hours," the official said.Fire officials faced problems in reaching the spot as the shop was situated in a congested lane and the area was filled with smoke.Fire Minister Sovan Chatterjee rushed to the spot."The fire could not be put out completely as yet as the shop had inflammable material. Firefighters had a hard time. However, we successfully contained the fire so that it did not spread to neighbouring shops," Mr Chatterjee said.