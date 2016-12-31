Gang Loots 30 kg Gold From Finance Firm In Kolkata

A gun-toting gang on Friday looted 30 kg gold, kept in vault, at the Dunlop bridge branch of Manappuram Finance Ltd, in the northern outskirts of the city, a senior officer of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate said.Four helmet-wearing youths looted 30 kg gold after forcing the employees of the finance firm, known for dealing in gold loans, to part with the vault key at gun point and escaped with 30 kg of gold, Deputy Commissioner (Belgharia division) of the Commissionerate said.He said the police were scanning the CCTV footage to track the gang who melted in the crowd during morning office hours after the incident.The Manappuram group said in a statement, "The Dunlop Bridge branch of the company was targeted by a gang of armed robbers who overpowered the security guards on duty and physically assaulted the branch manager before stealing the gold. The company promptly alerted the police and all necessary information including CCTV footage from the surveillance cameras has been shared with them."It said the company has an advanced centrally-monitored security systems in place across all branches to ensure that customers' gold is fully protected.