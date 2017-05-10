For Death Of 27-Year-Old Model In Crash, Top Actor Interrogated: 10 Facts

Actor Vikram Chatterjee was issued a notice on May 4 to record his statement by May 10.

Kolkata: Actor Vikram Chatterjee has told the police in Kolkata that he did have alcohol but was not drunk on the night of car crash in which his companion, model-anchor Sonika Singh Chauhan, was killed. Mr Chatterjee, who was driving the car at the time of the accident on April 29, was questioned by the police till after midnight yesterday. The sensational case has sharply divided the entertainment industry in Bengal and there is growing public backlash and demands for action.