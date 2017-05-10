For Death Of 27-Year-Old Model In Crash, Top Actor Interrogated: 10 Facts

Actor Vikram Chatterjee was issued a notice on May 4 to record his statement by May 10.
Kolkata: Actor Vikram Chatterjee has told the police in Kolkata that he did have alcohol but was not drunk on the night of car crash in which his companion, model-anchor Sonika Singh Chauhan, was killed. Mr Chatterjee, who was driving the car at the time of the accident on April 29, was questioned by the police till after midnight yesterday. The sensational case has sharply divided the entertainment industry in Bengal and there is growing public backlash and demands for action.
Mr Chatterjee was questioned for almost three hours last night and has been called again today for another round. He was seen in visuals emerging after the questioning, head bandaged.
After partying till late night, Mr Chatterjee was dropping Ms Chauhan home in the early hours of April 29 when the car crashed into a pavement and flipped over, killing her instantly.
The actor had insisted last week, at a press conference, that he was neither drunk nor speeding when the accident took place. The claim cannot be corroborated without the results of forensic tests on his blood, which are not in more than 11 days after the incident.
The police have seized CCTV footage from bars that Mr Chatterjee and Ms Chauhan visited that night.
The Kolkata police has been accused of going slow in the case under pressure from the state's Trinamool Congress government.
Mr Chatterjee was also injured in the crash. On May 4, the day he was released from hospital, he was served notice to record his statement with the police.
The actor has already reported for work on the sets of a popular Bengali TV serial in which he plays the lead.
Five friends of Ms Chauhan, who were with her shortly before the accident, have also recorded their versions with the police.
Pictures that the model's friends shared on Snapchat have set off a storm. The footage shows Mr Chatterjee with a glass in his hand, but it is not clear whether it was alcohol or a soft drink.
Supporters of both have launched campaigns in Kolkata. A "Justice for Sonika" petition has been launched by activist Pranadhika Sinha and "Voice for Vikram" has been started by the actor's friends.