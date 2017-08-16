22-Year-Old Air Hostess Falls From 4th Floor In Kolkata, Dies

Highlights Clara Khongshit fell down through the sliding window of her flat: Police Probe on to identify whether it was an accident or suicide: Police Police says an autopsy report is awaited

A 22-year-old air hostess of IndiGo Airlines died after falling from her flat on the fourth floor of an apartment in Kolkata, police said on Wednesday."Clara Khongshit, from Shillong, allegedly fell down through the sliding window of her flat on the fourth floor of an apartment late on Tuesday night. The body of the deceased was recovered from in front of the apartment on Wednesday morning," an officer said.According to police, Ms Khongshit was celebrating a friend's birthday in her flat with two of her friends on Tuesday night."Investigation is on to identify whether it was an accident or suicide. We are also interrogating the two friends who were present on the spot," the officer said.A forensic team of Kolkata Police was sent to the spot after the body was recovered.The officials of airlines also visited the spot on Wednesday morning."We received the news from media. We won't be able comment on anything as the case is being investigated by police. Our communications team may issue a statement," the airlines official said.Police said the autopsy report is being awaited to confirm the reason of death.