22-Year-Old Air Hostess Falls From 4th Floor In Kolkata, Dies

According to the police, Clara Khongshit was celebrating a friend's birthday in her flat with two of her friends on Tuesday night.

Kolkata | | Updated: August 16, 2017 21:33 IST
233 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
22-Year-Old Air Hostess Falls From 4th Floor In Kolkata, Dies

Police said the autopsy report is being awaited to confirm the reason of death.

Kolkata: 

Highlights

  1. Clara Khongshit fell down through the sliding window of her flat: Police
  2. Probe on to identify whether it was an accident or suicide: Police
  3. Police says an autopsy report is awaited
A 22-year-old air hostess of IndiGo Airlines died after falling from her flat on the fourth floor of an apartment in Kolkata, police said on Wednesday.

"Clara Khongshit, from Shillong, allegedly fell down through the sliding window of her flat on the fourth floor of an apartment late on Tuesday night. The body of the deceased was recovered from in front of the apartment on Wednesday morning," an officer said.

According to police, Ms Khongshit was celebrating a friend's birthday in her flat with two of her friends on Tuesday night.

"Investigation is on to identify whether it was an accident or suicide. We are also interrogating the two friends who were present on the spot," the officer said.

A forensic team of Kolkata Police was sent to the spot after the body was recovered.

The officials of airlines also visited the spot on Wednesday morning.

"We received the news from media. We won't be able comment on anything as the case is being investigated by police. Our communications team may issue a statement," the airlines official said.

Police said the autopsy report is being awaited to confirm the reason of death.

Trending

Share this story on

233 Shares
ALSO READ'Amma..Er..Indira Canteens': Rahul Gandhi's Flub Reveals Inspiration
Flight attendant falls off 4th floorClara Khongshit

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalToilet Ek Prem KathaSarahah

................................ Advertisement ................................