Fighting The Odds For Love: Transgender Woman Says 'I Do'

It's not a first and hopefully not the last either - the wedding of a transgender person who went under the knife for a sex change surgery to marry the man she loved. The Kolkata couple, Shree Ghatak and Sanjay Muhury, was in love since school. On Saturday, they legally tied the knot. Kith and kin say it’s a giant leap forward.Shree had always dreamt of this but was never sure it would come true. Till her surgery two years ago, she was a woman trapped in a man’s body. Sanjay’s hand held her through the sex change and is now a proud husband.Sanjay said "My pride is beside me and I’m very happy because this was a dream for a long time and it has finally happened." Shree said "At one time people threw stones at me. From that to this acceptance…I am very happy and I hope no one else suffers like me."Watching the registry wedding fondly were the mothers of the bride and the groom. But the journey has not been an easy one. Purnima Ghatak, bride’s mother said, "Everyone wants their children to be happy. I wanted the same. But I had to fight for it." Saraswati Muhury, groom’s mother said "She is not my daughter-in-law. She is my daughter. I have two sons. She is the daughter I never had."Friends are delighted at the bold step taken by the couple, who hopes that this encourages more people to come forward and get married. Teesta Das, activist said "Families should take a lesson from this wedding.” Ranjita Sinha, activist said “What should have happened earlier has finally happened."The times they are a changing and Shree and Sanjay have certainly accelerated the pace of change.