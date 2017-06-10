Fake GST Training Racket Busted In Kolkata, 3 Arrested

Three persons including two Delhi residents were arrested in New Delhi on Saturday for allegedly defrauding around 100 people in the name of offering Goods and Services Tax (GST) training, police said."We have arrested three people from near central Kolkata's Golden Park Hotel for running a fake GST training workshop in the city," said an officer from New Market police station.According to police, the three accused claimed the training would be central government authorised and collected Rs 5,500 from each trainee as course fee."They told the trainees that the course is central government authorised but failed to produced any relevant document during the police inquiry," the officer said.Some of the trainees claimed they found some irregularities during the session and lodged the police complaint."An advertisement under the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship was published in the newspapers offering training for upcoming Goods and Services Tax (GST). Accordingly, many of us registered for it by paying Rs 5,500."However, later we noticed that the trainers were from Scale India, and not from the Ministry," a trainee alleged.Police said several fake documents were seized from the three accused. They would produce be produced at the Bankshal Court on Sunday.