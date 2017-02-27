Elderly Man Dies During Interrogation By Kolkata Police

An elderly man today died inside a police station in Kolkata while he was being questioned in connection with his alleged involvement in molesting a woman.Police said, Snehamoy Dey (62) died inside Sinthee police station this morning while he was being questioned in a case of molesting a woman, a beauty parlour worker, near his residence in the area.Following a complaint lodged by the woman that Snehamoy had molested her, policemen went to Snehamoy's house this morning and took him to the police station for interrogation.Family members of the deceased alleged that Snehamoy, a cardiac patient, could not withstand the rigour of questioning, fell ill and died.Claiming that Snehamoy had not molested the woman, they alleged that police have not shown them any paper when they visited their residence this morning and left for the police station with Snehamoy to grill him."He was a cardiac patient and doctors had prescribed him that he should not go through any mental stress. But we believe police asked him questions and pressurised him to answer them following which he fell ill and died," a family member of Snehamoy said.According to a senior official at the Kolkata Police headquarters, a probe has been ordered into the incident as well as the role of the investigative officer in the alleged molestation of the beauty parlour worker.