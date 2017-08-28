CBI Interrogates West Bengal Minister Subrata Mukherjee In Narada Scam

The Trinamool Congress leader was summoned by the agency which is probing the scam in which names of several other ministers, MPs and MLAs of the party had cropped up.

Kolkata | | Updated: August 28, 2017 17:34 IST
West Bengal Minister Subrata Mukherjee, embroiled in the Narada tapes scam, was quizzed by the CBI (File)

Kolkata:  West Bengal Minister Subrata Mukherjee was today quizzed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Narada tapes scam, agency sources said.

The Trinamool Congress leader was summoned by the agency which is probing the scam in which names of several other ministers, MPs and MLAs of the party had cropped up. He was in the CBI office for more than four hours, agency sources said.

Later, Mr Mukherjee told waiting reporters that he had fully cooperated with the CBI officials and would appear again if called.

He was interrogated by the ED in the same matter earlier. The tapes purportedly showed the CEO of Narada News Matthew Samuels, offering money to the leaders while posing as a businessman.

