Bodies Of Woman, 9-Month Baby Found Hanging In Kolkata's Salt Lake

The bodies of a woman and her nine-month old son were found hanging at Salt Lake, the satellite township in the north-east part of Kolkata, on Thursday.A senior officer of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said Poulomi Rout (35) was found hanging clutching the lifeless body of her nine month old baby boy at her residence under E Block.The officer said prima facie it appeared Poulomi throttled to death the little boy and then hanged herself to death.Anup Rout, husband of the woman was being questioned by investigators.Poulomi had also an eight-year old son studying in class two and he was being taken care of by other family members.