Actor Vikram Chatterjee Seeks Anticipatory Bail In Model Sonika Chauhan's Death The city police had earlier charged him for causing death by negligence, which is punishable by a term of up to two years or fine or both.

Actor Vikram Chatterjee moved the Calcutta High Court seeking an anticipatory bail after being charged with culpable homicide in a case related to the death of model Sonika Singh Chauhan.Ms Chauhan was travelling in a car, driven by Vikram Chatterjee , that crashed on a south Kolkata street on April 29. The model suffered grievous injuries and died after being taken to a hospital."We have filed a petition seeking anticipatory bail for Vikram Chatterjee," his counsel Rajdeep Majumdar said."The petition is likely to be taken up for hearing before a division bench of the high court later this week," he said.The city police had earlier charged him for causing death by negligence, which is punishable by a term of up to two years or fine or both.The actor had been granted bail by Alipore district court in connection with the charge.The police, however, moved the district court on April 29 following further investigation and obtained permission to charge him with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, which may attract imprisonment of up to 10 years if he is found guilty.