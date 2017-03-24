6 Arrested In Kolkata For Allegedly Running Fake Company, Cheating Bank

Six people including an employee of a private bank were arrested from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district for allegedly running a fake company and fraudulently withdrawing large amount from the bank, police said on Thursday. "The two main accused, Syed Arman Ali (34) and Niloy Debnath (36), were arrested along with their aid Rintu Pandey (30), on Wednesday for running a fake company named Computer Science Corporation Ltd and opening several fake salary accounts in the name of its employees at an Axis Bank branch in North 24 Parganas district's Barrackpore," Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Vishal Garg said.According to police, the two accused provided fake documents to open active salary accounts in the name of fake employees and issue credit cards."They fraudulently withdrew around Rs 9.9 lakh from the bank," Mr Garg said."Abhishek Paul (48), an employee of that bank branch, was also arrested for allegedly helping the fake company owners by issuing credit cards and opening bank accounts without proper verification."Two more people, Kartik Adhikari (49) and Amit Laha (38), were apprehended for withdrawing cash using those credit cards without buying anything," the officer saidPolice seized several documents, fake ID proofs and other props, used in the cheating.