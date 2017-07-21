3-Year-Old Girl Tortured With Needles Dies In Hospital In Kolkata

A three-year-old girl, who was allegedly made a voodoo doll by a man practising black magic who had inserted seven needles into her body, died today at a state-run hospital in Kolkata. The girl, who was from Purulia, was admitted to the government-run SSKM hospital and had undergone a surgery on Wednesday. The doctors had extracted seven needles from her body.She died around 2.40 am today, the hospital sources said. "The child had a successful surgery and was recuperating in the ICU. She was under observation for 48 hours. But it seems the trauma was too much for her to bear."She could have developed some lung infection, a senior doctor of the hospital said and added, "But we will have to wait for the autopsy which will be conducted before the body is handed over to her family."The girl, he said, was suffering from severe trauma due to alleged sexual abuse and torture by the man. The mother, who worked as a domestic help at the man's house, had initially taken the girl to Bankura Medical College and Hospital for treatment of cold and cough but after analyzing her wounds the doctors informed the police.She was then brought to SSKM Hospital, where doctors found seven needles inserted in her body in such a way that they had pierced her organs. Her tormentor, a former home guard, has been booked under POCSO Act and police are on the look out for him, a senior state police officer said.