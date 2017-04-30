Will Take Appropriate Decision On Former DGP T P Senkumar Reinstatment: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today said the government cannot implement the Supreme Court order immediately on reinstating T P Senkumar as DGP and it will take an appropriate decision after considering all matters related to the issue.Responding to reporters on the matter here, Mr Vijayan said "if the verdict is delivered today, the government cannot implement the order tomorrow. In matters of law, the Supreme Court is final.But the government has to consider other things before implementing it.""The government will take an appropriate decision after taking into consideration all the matters related to it," the chief minister said."Those who expect to implement the order the next day, create problems," he added.Mr Senkumar, who was removed as state police chief after the LDF government came to power in 2016, had obtained a favourable verdict from the apex court recently on his reinstatement.As the government has not yet implemented the order, Mr Senkumar has filed a contempt of court plea in the apex court against the state government and its Chief Secretary Nalini Netto on delay in his reinstatement as DGP.The Supreme Court had on April 24 ordered the reinstatement of Senkumar, saying he was transferred by the ruling LDF government "unfairly" and "arbitrarily".