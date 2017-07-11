Top Kerala Filmstars Sack Jailed Dileep From Malayalam Actors' Body Malayalam actor Dileep was arrested last night after several hours of questioning and a court sent him this morning to jail for 14 days.

Top Malayalam actors met at the Kochi home of mega star Mammootty today and sacked their colleague Dileep from their organisation, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).



The actors who met today to discuss one of the biggest scandals ever in Kerala's film industry, included super stars Mohanlal and Pritiviraj. They pledged support for the actress, who was confined in her car for two hours on February 17 by at least four men who molested her in the moving vehicle and took photographs. Six people were arrested earlier this year, including Pulsar Suni, a driver she had sacked.



Dileep was arrested last night after several hours of questioning and a court sent him this morning to jail for 14 days.



"I am innocent and I will prove my innocence. I was trapped," the actor said as he was led to a police van to be taken to Aluva sub-jail, around 25 km from Kochi. His lawyer said they have sought bail.



The police allege that Dileep has a



Women in Cinema Collective, a rights organisation set up by women artists of Kerala film industry, including Dileep's former wife and actress Manju Warrier, after the arrest of the actor, said on Facebook, "We want justice for our woman colleague...Let the investigation progress, evidence be collected and let the truth come out."



