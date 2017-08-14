Thousands Of Differently-Abled March In Kerala, Demand Inclusive India

A march by thousands of differently-abled youngsters and their supporters, across 18 cities in India yesterday demanded for a more inclusive India. In Kerala joining them were Governor P Sathasivam and Parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor.On a wheel chair, Arun V who suffers from cerebral palsy and was abandoned by parents at birth says, "the world should know us and how we live. That's why I am being part of the march".Leading the march Justice V Sathasivam, the Governor of Kerala told media persons that one of first things he did when he arrived at Raj Bhavan was to ensure a ramp for differently-abled. "I ensured that I set up a ramp at Raj Bhavan, so the differently-abled could visit us. When I was the Chief Justice of India, I gave a judgement asking state and central government to ensure 3% reservation for the disabled. Now parliament has made it 4%. We have to give them opportunities."The march which was around half a kilometer, in the heart of Kerala's capital city, Thiruvananthapuram, was attended by young people from various walks of life in an attempt to break barriers and bias towards people with mental and physical challenges."Try walking on our roads, footpaths. Can differently-abled children walk on them? These are basic thoughtfulness that we lack. And now GST has made it even more difficult for them. Why should they bear the burden", asked Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament from Kerala.Jose David, started a special needs school twenty one years back, when his autistic daughter was excluded from a regular school. Today as the father of a 27-year-old, he says he is only more worried."Why should my daughter be discriminated against because of some chemical differences in her body? What India is this? She is a better artist than most in Kerala. But is not able to sell even one painting of hers. I struggle to keep her alive every day. It should not be like this", Mr David said."The foremost challenge before me is to ensure them a right to livelihood", said Anupama TV, the Director for Social Justice in Kerala.