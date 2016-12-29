This Kerala District Is Leading The Way In Digitally Countering Notes Ban Impact

While the CPM-led government in Kerala has been protesting against the impact of the centre's notes ban move, a district in the state is making huge progress in training locals about digital transactions to counter the cash crunch.More than 60 per cent commercial establishments in Malappuram district's Kottakal town, including vegetable sellers, already have some form of e-cash option. This sets Kottakal, famous for Ayurveda, apart from even major cities like Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi in Kerala."It was the locals and businessmen who came asking for help. We mobilised our teams, including thousands of student volunteers, grass root leaders, bank staffs and nodal agencies to digital training to equip and train people on the ground with various modes of e-cash. The results are showing and people are happy," District Collector Amit Meena told NDTV.In the Nedugayam forests in Malappuram, which have been infamous for Maoist infiltrations, student volunteers of National Social Service (NSS) have been engaging in training local tribals regarding digital transactions."They taught me and now I am teaching the elders here of how to make digital transactions via smart phones and normal ones also," says Swapna N, a youth from the tribal colony."It's a slow process, and will require continuous engagement with locals. We cannot make them digitally literate in one go," Shanith, a facilitator and trainer explained.