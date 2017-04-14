Missing Kerala Man, Suspected ISIS Recruit, Killed In US Strike In Afghanistan

A 23-year-old man who had gone missing from Kerala last year and was suspected to have joined the terror group ISIS, has reportedly been killed in a US military strike in Afghanistan. Murshid Muhammed's parents, who live in Mumbai, said they had received word of his death on Thursday through a message on a mobile phone app.
Highlights
- Murshid was among 21 who had gone missing from Kerala last year
- Telegram messages to parents claim he has been killed in Afghanistan
- Not yet known if US MOAB or drone strike killed him
It is not known yet whether Murshid was killed in the massive GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb or MOAB strike on a deep tunnel complex in Afghanistan, or in a US drone attack.
The MOAB, also called the "Mother Of All Bombs", hit ISIS hideouts in the Achin district in eastern Nangarhar province on Thursday, killing at least 36 members of the ISIS, according to Afghan officials. The GBU-43/B is the largest non-nuclear bomb ever deployed in combat, the US Air Force said.
Murshid Muhammed's parents reached their hometown of Padna in Kasargod district of Kerala today and said they did not wish to speak publicly, only stating that "what our son did is wrong."
Family members said Murshid's father had received news of his son's death on the app called Telegram, which allows a message to "self-destruct" or get automatically deleted in some time. Murshid' father is a businessman in Mumbai and his mother a home-maker.
The first message they received was at 12:30 pm yesterday saying, "We are having a wonderful life here. One more brother of ours got killed for the sake of Allah. Murshid from Vadakkeppuram. We consider him Shaheed and Allah knows best." A second message received by the father on the same day at 7:54 pm confirmed the death of his son.
Murshid was among 21 people from Kerala who disappeared last year after travelling to the Middle East, and are suspected to have joined the terrorist group in Syria.
Two months ago, T K Hafeesudeen, 24, also from Padna, was killed in a drone attack in Afghanistan.