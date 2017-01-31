RSS Workers Attacked Allegedly By CPM Activists In Kerala, 1 Hospitalised

Kannur: A group of CPM (Communist Party of India (Marxist)) activists armed with sticks allegedly attacked a group of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS workers while they were attending meeting in Kerala's northern district of Kannur. One RSS worker has been hospitalised following the attack.
Police sources said that some of the attackers have been identified. "They were more than 30 and seem to be CPM supporters. A police case under section 308 will be registered shortly," a police official said.
The district has been witnessing a series of clashes between CPM and RSS workers after the May 16 Assembly polls which saw the CPM-led LDF government coming to power in the state.
Recently a BJP worker was hacked to death by CPM activists, just days after a party worker was attacked allegedly by BJP activists in Kannur.
Last week, a 25-year-old RSS activist created a political furore when he alleged that he was harassed by the outfit. The activist, Vishnu S, alleged that he was forced to write a suicide note by RSS blaming Kannur CPM District Secretary.
Vishnu S sent a petition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the police chief seeking protection. Vishnu also alleges that under RSS guidance, he led a team of RSS activists to attack a church in rural Thiruvananthapuram and also attacked fishermen of a particular religious group in Kollam.
"I have led the attacks on churches in Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram. Sangh told us and we did it. I was also involved in blocking buffaloes during Raman season near a mosque, creating problems locally," he alleges.
While the BJP and RSS denied his allegations, CPM have demanded an investigation into RSS activities based on Vishnu's revelations.