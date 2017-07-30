RSS Worker Has Hand Chopped Off, Dies In Kerala, BJP Calls For State-Wide Strike

BJP has called for a state-wide hartal after an RSS worker was killed.

Kerala | | Updated: July 30, 2017
RSS Worker Has Hand Chopped Off, Dies In Kerala, BJP Calls For State-Wide Strike

Police are investigating the attack on the RSS worker (Representational)

Thiruvanathapuram:  An RSS worker was hacked to death tonight, allegedly by a gang led by a history-sheeter near Thiruvanathapuram, police said.

They said 34-year-old Rajesh's left hand was chopped off in the attack around at 9 pm.

Police said an investigation has been launched and the search is on for the assailants.

BJP state president Kumanam Rajasekharan alleged that the CPI-M was behind the attack, a charge denied by the district leadership of the left party.

The BJP has called for a state-wide hartal tomorrow, the state BJP chief said.

Police are maintaining a strict vigil and clamped prohibitory orders for three days from yesterday after BJP's Kerala unit office in Thiruvananthapuram was vandalised and the house of CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri was attacked.

Earlier, 10 people, including four from the student and youth wings of CPI-M, had been arrested in connection with the violence in the city yesterday.

