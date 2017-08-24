RSS Activist Accused Of Murder Hacked To Death In Kerala

An RSS activist in Kerala, accused of murdering a Muslim convert from Malappuram, was killed this morning. According to the police, he was hacked to death by unidentified men.26-year-old Bipin Das, a coconut climber, was out on bail in the murder case. This morning, he was attacked on his bike. A group of people, including children on their way to a madrasa, saw Mr Das's body near a road.The RSS activist was accused in the murder of Faisal, 30, earlier known as Anil Kumar, who was allegedly after he converted to Islam. Faisal's body was found in a drain, leading to protests in the town. Months later, his family members, including parents and sister had also converted to Islam.Meanwhile, the local police remain silent on the motive of the murder of Mr Das.Mr Das is the second member of the overarching right-wing volunteer organisation who was murdered brutally in Kerala in the just two months. Last month, Rajesh, an RSS member since the age of 9, was brutally attacked and murdered allegedly by communist activists.According to police statistics, 10 RSS or BJP workers have been murdered since February last year while four CPM workers have been killed due to suspected political rivalry.This is not new to the coastal south Indian state known for its heated political exchanges. In the last 17 years, 85 CPM workers, 65 RSS or BJP workers, 11 workers of Congress and IUML each have been killed - mostly by their political rivals including CPM and RSS or BJP.