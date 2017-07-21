Rape Case Registered Against Congress Lawmaker In Kerala

A Congress MLA was today booked on the charge of rape on the basis of a statement given by a 51-year-old woman, who attempted suicide after she was allegedly harassed by him, police said.A case was registered against the MLA on charges of abetment of suicide, following a complaint from the woman who had attempted suicide at Balaramapuram."A case under IPC section 376 has been registered against Congress MLA M Vincent representing the Kovalam segment, after the woman's statement was recorded at a hospital in Neyyatinkara, where she is undergoing treatment", Kollam City Police Commissioner Ajeetha Begum told PTI.A magistrate has recorded the victim's statement at the hospital, she said.The woman's husband had alleged that the MLA used to repeatedly call her over phone and harass her.However, Vincent had termed the charges as "baseless" and said he would face the probe."The charges are without any facts," Vincent had told PTI.